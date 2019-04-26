Homepage

Schools

We designed the #WhatLiftsYouSchools curriculum to provide teachers around the country with a fun and interactive way to learn about street art, and the street artist Kelsey Montague, while also addressing national education standards.

Find out about #WhatLiftsYouSchools

Maps

Check out Kelsey’s murals around the world on our online map.

Visit all the murals

What Lifts You Show

We’ve launched a new You Tube show about our art journeys around the world. Follow Kelsey Montague as she travels the world creating magical art as she goes. To check out the show please click below!

Street Art Sisters

See more videos

Sign up for updates

Sign up and be the first to get all the latest news (we will never flood your inbox).